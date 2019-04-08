‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Throws Aubree A Belated Birthday Party & Kailyn Fights With Jo

Because Aubree never got an adequate birthday party, following Layne’s birth, Chelsea Houska threw her daughter the celebration she deserved during the April 8 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’.

The April 8 episode of Teen Mom 2 featured a fun-filled belated birthday celebration for Aubree, and it was certainly fun to watch. Chelsea Houska‘s eldest daughter never had a real party due to how close baby Layne‘s birth came to her big day, so Chelsea made up for it by planning a family trip to one of those escape rooms. Apparently, it had been something Aubree was wanting to do, so her face lit up upon hearing that’s where they’d be going. But it almost didn’t happen. Aubree was acting up the night before her party, so Chelsea told her where they’d be going in an effort to correct her behavior. And fortunately for Aubree, she started behaving again, so they all went to one of those escape rooms. But despite their excitement, Chelsea’s family failed to escape in time — even though it was one of the “easiest rooms” at the venue. However, they still left with huge smiles on their faces, and Aubree was super happy to have had the experience.

Meanwhile, Kailyn got a surprising call from Jo‘s wife Vee about their child support battle. Vee thought it’d be best for everyone to get together and talk about their issues so they could come up with a solution without things getting any worse than they already were. Kailyn thought that was a great idea, so she agreed to meet with them, but she also asked Chris Lopez to go with her. And once at the meeting, Kailyn learned that Jo recently started a real estate business, which is why he hasn’t had much money. Kailyn agreed to pay back the amount of child support he paid her after she said she’d stop taking money from him, but she also walked away from the meeting worried that Jo would still come after her for more money in the future. So while things appeared to have gotten resolved, Kailyn lost a lot of trust in Jo over this issue.

Later, Nathan and Jenelle went back to court for their ongoing custody battle over Kaiser. Nathan wants full custody, which Jenelle thinks is ridiculous, and Nathan’s mom also applied to be a mediator who could help them with their co-parenting. And to the surprise of everyone involved, a judge actually agreed to let Doris act as the former couple’s mediator, so it looks like Jenelle and Nathan will have to communicate with her about trade-offs of Kaiser and other related situations.

And finally, Leah and her daughters planned to move back into their house after the storm damage was fixed, while Brianna set up another visit between Stella and Luis.

