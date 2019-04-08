Porsha Williams Reveals 1st Glimpse Of Baby Daughter Pilar’s Face During ‘Play Time’ – See Pic

Porsha Williams can’t stop sharing pics of her little girl Pilar. In the latest photo the ‘RHOA’ star blessed us with a little look at her baby’s face.

Porsha Williams, 37, keeps on sharing photos of her baby daughter Pilar with her fans. But, ever since The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth on March 22, she has been very careful to show only parts of her little one – everything but her face. That changed a bit on April 8 when Porsha posted a pic of Pilar “loving play time,” on Instagram. The little girl – whose dad is Porsha’s fiancé Dennis McKinley – looked comfy in a star-patterned onesie as she lay back on a play blanket, fiddling with the hanging mobiles.

The toys obscured most of Pilar’s face, but fans were blessed enough to see a bit; the little’s girl’s chin, a chubby cheek and cute lips. It was more than enough to make Porsha’s fans gush. “Awwwwww I see that little lip under there!” one fan wrote. “Can’t wait to see that yummy face💓💓💓I know she’s a doll,” another follower added. “We’re getting close. I can almost see her face!” yet another excited fan wrote.

The comments – and picture – were added to Pilar’s Instagram page. Porsha created the account for her baby on March 27 and the reality TV star in the making already has 69.1K followers. Porsha also shared the pic on her own Instagram page with a fresh comment. “Had to repost ‘my baby’ pudding pop!” she captioned the pic. “She is being a big girl playing with her toys.”

Not everyone loves the fact that Porsha is being very careful not to reveal her baby’s face. Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels shared her feelings in the comments section. “You killing me with the strategic face cover ups 😂🤣😂,” she wrote.

Fans may get a proper look at 2-week-old Pilar during the Bravo special, Porsha’s Having A Baby, which premieres on April 28. In the meantime, we have been given some clues about the little girl’s features. A source close to the RHOA star previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the child is her mama’s mini-me. “Baby Pilar looks just like Porsha,” the insider told us. “She’s a clone of her mom and of course, Porsha loves that.”