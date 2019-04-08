Lisa Vanderpump Is Open To Fixing Her Friendship With Kyle Richards ‘Eventually’

Even though Lisa Vanderpump is still ‘really hurt’ by her massive fight with Kyle Richards, which aired during the April 2 episode of ‘RHOBH’, she’s not against mending their friendship.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, and Kyle Richards‘, 50, fight, which aired during the April 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was actually filmed seven months ago, but Lisa is still “really hurt” over everything that happened at Villa Rosa, a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, once Kyle took to social media this past weekend and started mocking Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, for saying, “Goodbye, Kyle,” during their fight, Lisa felt Kyle “pushed this entire thing over the edge.” Lisa is also “confused as to why Kyle is claiming she’s upset that they aren’t friends anymore because Lisa honestly feels betrayed by Kyle and Lisa feels like she’s done nothing but be loyal to Kyle.”

Our source continued, “Lisa feels that Kyle butted into a situation that had nothing to do with her, not to mention, accused her of lying, which really bothered Lisa. Lisa feels she has always supported Kyle and had her back and was disappointed to feel like she didn’t do the same for her.” But even so, Lisa is still open to being friends with Kyle again… when the time is right. “Of course Lisa is sad she lost such a dear friend in Kyle, but Lisa feels Kyle hasn’t tried very hard to repair it. Having said that, both ladies seem open to a conversation eventually, but Lisa is really hurt over these videos right now.”

As we previously shared with you, the April 2 episode of RHOBH featured Lisa and Kyle’s highly-anticipated fight — a fight that was heavily teased in the first five minutes of this current season’s premiere episode. And during their scuffle, Ken said, “Goodbye, Kyle”, after Kyle confronted Lisa in her house about whether she sold a “Puppygate”-related story to Radar Online. Lisa denied doing so, and before storming out of the room, she said, “I think I’ve taken enough crap from Kyle Richards.” After that, Ken entered and told Kyle to leave immediately. And even though the fight was filmed seven months ago, Kim and Kyle haven’t spoken to each other since.