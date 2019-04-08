Kylie Jenner Fans Praise Her For Combing Stormi’s Hair & Laying Down Her Baby’s Edges: ‘Go Off Sis’

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story to share an adorable video of herself combing her one-year-old daughter Stormi’s hair, and her fans couldn’t help but respond in the most positive ways.

Kylie Jenner, 21, shared an intimate moment she had with her sweet one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster in an Instagram story and her fans were awed by her amazing mom abilities. In the clip, Kylie is patiently and carefully combing and brushing little Stormi’s thick dark hair as the little calm tot adorably sits there as she does it. “I love doing her hair. I am not the best. But I love learning. Some of my favorite memories are of mom doing my hair,” Kylie captioned the video.

Once Kylie posted the video, it didn’t take long for Twitter users to comment with their thoughts on the mother-daughter moment and the types of brushes Kylie used. “Kylie Jenner really brought out the toothbrush for Stormi’s hair ..go off sis,” one user tweeted. “Miss Kylie Jenner had an edgebrush while she was doing Stormi’s hair. I appreciate the growth, sis,” another posted. “I’m very proud of @kyliejenner learning how to do her mixed race Daughter Stormi’s hair! It grinds my gears when I see mixed babies with their hair not done properly. If you have a baby with kinky or curly hair please learn the basics to properly maintain it,” a third Twitter user wrote.

The recent hair styling clip is just one of many special moments with Stormi that Kylie has shared with her fans. From posting pics of their matching Halloween costumes to a video showing Stormi watching her dad, Travis Scott, 27, perform at the Super Bowl on TV, Kylie’s moments with her precious baby girl are truly amazing and make lasting impressions.

Kylie Jenner really brought out the toothbrush for Stormi’s hair ..go off sis — Niss (@anissacalma_) April 8, 2019

Miss Kylie Jenner had an edgebrush while she was doing Stormi’s hair. I appreciate the growth, sis. — Ellie 🌙 (@endlessblissx) April 7, 2019

We can’t wait to see more of Kylie’s touching moments with Stormi in the future. They’re sure to be lovely!