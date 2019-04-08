Khloe Kardashian Jokingly Thanks Kim For ‘F***ing On Camera’ & Making Family Famous With Sex Tape

Khloe Kardashian had two people to thank when it came to winning an MTV Movie & TV award: Jesus, and Kim… for very different reasons. Her fake ‘acceptance speech’ on ‘KUWTK’ was hilarious.

Too bad Khloe Kardashian wasn’t able to attend the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, because her speech would have been killer! Keeping Up With The Kardashians won Best Reality Series/Franchise at the awards show, and on the April 8 episode of the E! show, Kris Jenner gives Khloe her award. Khloe launches into a pitch perfect acceptance speech, pretending to cry for the cameras as she clutches the golden popcorn statue. “This is all so much pressure! I would like to thank my lord and savior, and Kimberly, for f**king on camera,” she said through fake tears. It gets a laugh out of her mother, who quips, “I don’t get any credit ever.”

Khloe, of course, is referring to sister Kim Kardashian‘s infamous, 2007 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J. Khloe’s kind of right; besides being known as Paris Hilton‘s best friend, the sex tape got her notoriety in Hollywood. Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ first season aired that same year. The family has addressed the sex tape until they were blue in the face, but Kim’s still got four people to deal with: her kids with husband Kanye West! During a January 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Kim told host Andy Cohen that she’s got a plan in place for explaining it to North West, 5, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 1, and her unborn fourth child coming this spring. “I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them,” she said. “That’s all you can really be.”

North is already getting curious about her family’s fame. During the same KUWTK episode, she asks her mom why paparazzi are always chasing them. Her answer was pretty hilarious. “I am Kim Kardashian, and your dad is Kanye West. Your father is a singer, creator, artiste. I… have too many talents to count.” So good!