Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Was Mistaken For A ‘Seat-Filler’ & ‘Asked To Move’ At The ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson took to Twitter on Apr. 8 to admit the funniest part of her night at the ACM Awards was when a man asked her to move from her seat when he thought she was just there to fill it.

Kelly Clarkson, 36, proved that not everyone recognizes her when she took to Twitter to reveal a hilarious moment she had at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Apr. 7. “The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight # CantWinEmAll literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!,” Kelly’s tweet, which she posted right after the event, read.

Apart from the unexpected hilarious incident, Kelly had a great night at the popular awards show. The talented singer teamed up with musical duo Dan + Shay for an incredible performance of “Keeping Score”. It was definitely one of the highlights of the evening and when Kelly wasn’t making impressions with her singing, she was making impressions with her fashion. The gorgeous gal wore a flattering long black dress that included sheer sleeves and a sheer plunging neckline.

Along with Dan + Shay, Kelly was nominated for an ACM Award in the Music Event of the Year category for their collaboration, proving she’s still dominating the music world. One of Kelly’s most recent songs to catch attention is the track, Broken & Beautiful, which she sang on the Ugly Dolls soundtrack. It was released on Mar. 27 and in the lyrics, Kelly embraces her power as a “superwoman” further reminding us why she’s one of the top women in music today.

With all of her success over the past few years, it’s hard to believe that Kelly could still be unrecognizable to some people, but we’re glad she could laugh at her unforgettable ACM Awards moment!