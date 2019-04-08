Katy Perry Mocked For ‘Stiff’ National Championship Performance: ‘Less Katy Perry Please’

Katy Perry’s Apr. 7 performance at the Capital One JamFest concert in Minneapolis, which was aired during the 2019 NCAA championship game on Apr. 8, brought out snarky remarks from many Twitter users.

Katy Perry, 34, gave it her all in an upbeat performance that was aired during the NCAA championship game on Apr. 8, but not everyone was impressed. The singer was mocked by a number of Twitter users in tweets that either called out the quality of her singing or just complained that they wanted to see the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Virginia Cavaliers instead of her.

“Katy Perry performance was so stiff,” one Twitter user posted. “Less Katy Perry and more game coverage please,” another tweeted. “Championship pregame show is a joke. Talk basketball and then play basketball. Get Katy Perry out of there,” a third tweet read.

Katy’s performance with mixed reviews happened at the Capital One JamFest concert in Minneapolis the night before the NCAA Championship. The free show was the third of four in the March Madness Music Series during Final Four weekend and although Katy was the main entertainment of the night, retired professional basketball player Charles Barkley, 56, made an appearance at the event as well. He got up on stage to make a speech about how much he loved Minneapolis but the crowd quickly turned on him when he criticized the city’s home basketball team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I want to thank Minneapolis, Minnesota,” Charles said to the crowd. “You guys have a great, great city. I want to thank y’all for a great weekend. I haven’t been here for a long time because the Timberwolves suck!” It was then that the cheers turned to boos for Charles, but to be fair the Timberwolves are known for their not-so-great score record!

Damn, Katy Perry performing before the #NationalChampionship and no Left Shark??? pic.twitter.com/1g7tvK2rnJ — Michael Klinck (@MichaelKlinck) April 9, 2019

Championship pregame show is a joke. Talk basketball and then play basketball. Get Katy Perry out of there. @marchmadness #tiredofproductions #itsagame #whysportsisalwaysintrouble #moneydriveseverything — Brooke Thompson (@BrookeT34and0) April 9, 2019

The NCAA Championship crowds have definitely proved they’re not won over easily considering their tough reactions to both Katy and Charles, which isn’t too surprising considering how passionate sports fans are!