JWoww & Roger Mathews In ‘Cordial Place,’ But Aren’t Getting Back Together After Joint Playdate With Kids

JWoww and Roger Mathews’ bad blood has settled to the point where the parents could go on a family outing. But that doesn’t mean co-parenting has ‘come easy’ for JWoww.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, and Roger Mathews, 43, have hurled shocking accusations against one another and are now locked into a custody battle, but their relationship has been improving since JWoww filed for divorce in Sept. 2018. That’s because the former couple has their daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, to think of. “Jenni will always put her kids first no matter what,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She’ll always do what’s best for them and can easily put her feelings aside to do that.” And Jenni has had a lot of “feelings” to brush aside, which she voiced in an open letter that accused her estranged husband of abuse and more on Jan. 30.

“Co-parenting hasn’t come easy to Jenni, but she does her best,” our source explains. “It’s hard because she and Roger don’t see eye to eye on everything, but they both love their kids and are in a cordial place with one another.” They didn’t settle this feud overnight, as our source continues, “It took time, but they’re happy to be there.” Legal matters didn’t get in the way of Meilani and Greyson meeting the Easter Bunny, as the family went on a 45-minute “Easter Bunny Express” ride in Pennsylvania on April 6. Roger shared a video of the family outing to his Instagram, and labeled the outing a “good day.”

Even though JWoww and Roger have resumed their family outings, that doesn’t mean a romantic relationship will also be given a do-over. JWoww’s rep confirmed that the former Jersey Shore star is proceeding with her divorce papers. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better co-parents,” Robyn Matarazzo told Page Six on April 8. JWoww and Roger, a truck driver, began dating in 2010, and went on to marry in Oct. 2015.

Just as JWoww is still pursuing a divorce, she’s not backing down from seeking primary physical custody over her kids — and neither is Roger. JWoww filed for the request in her divorce papers in Sept. 2018, and Roger also requested primary physical custody (but joint legal custody) on Jan. 24, according to documents that The Blast obtained.