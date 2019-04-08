Justin Bieber Jokingly Trolls Shawn Mendes For Being Named ‘Prince Of Pop’

Justin Bieber playfully joked around with Shawn Mendes for being dubbed the ‘Prince of Pop’ on the cover of a magazine. Justin wrote that Shawn’s going to ‘have to break more records’ to ‘dethrone’ JB’s title.

Shawn Mendes, 20, was featured on the cover of The Observer Magazine and he was called the “Prince of Pop.” The “Stitches” singer reposted the cover and the pop prince himself, Justin Bieber, 25, commented on the Instagram photo. “Hmm ‘’ Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (canadian voice)… but if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard your a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it,” Justin wrote.

When fans started thinking he was serious about calling out Shawn, Justin followed up with, “There is no competition and it as a playful joke people relax… there’s no sides we’re all just here to make dope music. I’m just competitive as is he so it was just a little playful jargon.” Shawn didn’t take any offense to Justin’s comment. He even responded to Justin’s initial comment, “LOL any time any day you just let me know!!!!!!”

The two Canadian singers have a fun and friendly relationship with one another. Shawn dated Hailey Baldwin, 22, briefly before she married Justin. They even went to the 2018 Met Gala together. Shawn recently liked a photo Justin posted of his wife and Justin shut down any rumors of bad blood. “Their [sic] friends relax,” Justin responded to fans.

Shawn has been following in Justin’s footsteps in a number of ways and not just with incredible music. Shawn’s sexy Calvin Klein campaign made its debut in Feb. 2019. The singer showed off his incredible abs in nothing but black briefs. Justin modeled Calvin Klein underwear in a sexy 2015 campaign.