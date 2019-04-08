Justin Bieber Writes Romantic Poem For ‘Soulmate’ Hailey Baldwin: You’re ‘God’s Greatest Creation’

Watch out, Chaucer – here comes Justin Bieber. Biebs penned a poem to his muse and ‘SOUL MATE,’ Hailey Baldwin, which was incredibly sweet.

“Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like I fall into your lips,” wrote Justin Bieber, 25, at the start of his love poem to his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22. Instead of scribing these feelings with a quill and parchment, like in days of olde, Justin used the modern equivalent: his phone and the caption of an Instagram post. After uploading a black and white shot of Hailey posing against a Parisian backdrop, an inspired Justin got lyrical. “Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, God’s greatest creation.”

“As I fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true SOUL MATE,” Justin continued in this heartfelt, sincere, public gesture to his wife. “It’s getting dark to dark to see / A chilling breeze embraces me / The smell of chamomile fresh from the garden /My life is a movie that both of us star in./ Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some / They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom / How big and how vast our world is around us / So grateful for god we were lost but he found us. / So I write the poem with him always in mind / Things all around us Just get better with time.”

“I fall more in love with you every day!” Justin added. “You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body, and soul intact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement, and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a shoot today my love!”

This message is much sweeter than what Justin has recently posted online. He tried to pull off an April’s Fools joke by insinuating that Hailey might be pregnant – even though no one was buying it. Some fans were so offended that Justin wasn’t sensitive to those who can’t get pregnant. “A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction,” he wrote on April 2. “But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended. I truly don’t want anyone to be hurt by a prank.”

Hopefully, fans didn’t flip out when Justin seemed to come for Shawn Mendes, 20, when the “Stitches” singer shared a cover of The Observer Magazine that dubbed him the “Prince of Pop.” Justin said Shawn would need to “break a few more records to dethrone [me],” but then offered his fellow Canadian a chance to “play hockey for it real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it.”