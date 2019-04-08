Gigi & Bella Hadid Dress Business Chic To Support Dad At Harvard — See Pics

Supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid headed to Harvard University to support their dad, Mohamed, who was giving a speech on April 7, when both girls looked chic in their sophisticated ensembles.

Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 22, showed their support for their father, Mohamed Hadid, who was speaking about his career as a real estate developer at an Arab Conference at Harvard University in Massachusetts on Sunday, April 7. The sisters made sure their looks were business casual, but super chic, and Bella opted to wear a full dark denim two-piece suit, while Gigi opted for a pair of baggy trousers and white button-down shirt. Bella has mastered the denim-on-denim look many times, and she always manages to pull it off. This time was no different, as the supermodel rocked the skin-tight, high-waisted jeans with flared hems, paired with a white turtleneck sweater tucked in. On top of the shirt, was the matching fitted blazer, which Bella chose to accessorize with chunky sneakers, hoop earrings, and a sleek, slicked back high ponytail.

Gigi on the other hand, looked just as fabulous, but went with a totally different outfit. Gigi chose to throw on a pair of oversized, high-waisted charcoal gray trousers with a thick black belt cinching in her tiny waist. Tucked into her wide-leg pants was an oversized, crisp white, long-sleeve button-down shirt. She topped the look off with black leather heeled booties, hoop earrings, and a black Versace purse. While Bella threw her hair up into a sleek ponytail, Gigi chose to let her long blonde hair down in effortless waves, with barely any makeup on.

Both sisters had a seriously busy week and weekend. On Friday, April 5, Gigi was honored at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in NYC, where she donned a gorgeous, skin-tight blue Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit with a flowy cape. Bella, showed her support for Gigi when she arrived wearing a full buttery brown leather Rosetta Getty ensemble of a strapless tube top, matching Fall 2019 Pintuck Leather Flare Pants and a tailored blazer on top.

Then, on Saturday night, April 6, they both arrived at Marc Jacobs’ wedding to Char Defrancesco, wearing fabulous outfits. Bella rocked a strapless, black satin corset top underneath a navy blue Marc Jacobs Collared Wool Blazer with matching Marc Jacobs Barathea Wool Straight-Leg Pants, accessorized with black mesh Christian Louboutin Neoalto Lace Red Sole Pumps, silver Vita Fede Eclipse Hoop Earrings and a Chanel Structured Logo Top Handle Clutch. Meanwhile, Gigi rocked a matching two-piece wool green suit with a black silk L’agence Paola Blouse in Gold Metallic tucked in, paired with a cool Youssef Lahlou Panama Hat and a yellow Ximena Kavalekas Caterina Watersnake Bag.