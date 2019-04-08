Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Scandal: ‘I’m Ashamed Of Pain I Caused My Daughter’

Felicity Huffman has broken her silence on her part in the college admissions scandal after pleading guilty. The former ‘Desperate Housewives’ star says she accepts ‘full responsibility’ for her actions.

Felicity Huffman, 56, is pleading guilty and has broken her silence after being charged in the college admissions cheating scandal. The former Desperate Housewives star released a statement on April 8. “I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office,” she said. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

She added, “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Felicity, who has two daughters with actor William H. Macy, 69, faced one felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one felony charge of honest service mail fraud for allegedly paying $15,000 – disguised as a charitable donation – to the Key Worldwide Foundation, an allegedly fraudulent organization, according to the Washington Post. A confidential informant told investigators that after Felicity made this “donation,” he could arrange for a third party to correct her eldest daughter Sofia Grace’s answers on the SAT. The 18-year-old daughter ended up scoring 1420, which was 400 points higher than the score she’d gotten on a PSAT taken a year earlier, according to court documents.

The Desperate Housewives star contemplated committing a similar scheme to help her youngest daughter (Georgia Grace, 17) but ultimately decided against it. However, for this alleged cheating, Felicity was arrested without incident in her Hollywood Hills home on March 12, with reports claiming seven FBI agents apprehended her with their guns drawn. She was later released after posting the $250k bail bond and surrendering her passport. Her husband was not named in the complaint.

Felicity was spotted for the first time since her arrest when she prepared to exit the federal courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles. She’s expected to appear in a Boston court on March 29 for a preliminary hearing over these charges. She could wind up serving 20 years behind bars, a legal expert EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, 54, was also charged in the scandal. She and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55, allegedly agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes in order to have their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither girl participated in the sport. The couple allegedly sent photos of their daughters on an ergometer, a rowing machine, to help facilitate the admission. Like Felicity, both Lori and her husband have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.