‘RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Reveals How Teresa Giudice Is Really Feeling As Joe Faces Deportation

Dolores Catania, who has known Teresa Giudice since she was 16, gave HollywoodLife an update on how her longtime pal is ‘coping’ as Joe Giudice remains in custody of ICE.

If anyone knows how Teresa Giudice, 46, feels as her husband Joe Giudice, 46, faces a deportation order to his native Italy, it’s Dolores Catania. The 48-year-old Bravo star has co-starred alongside Teresa from Seasons 7 to 9 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in addition to holding guest roles in earlier seasons. But Dolores has actually known Teresa since she was 16 years old, and so when she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she’s “seen [Teresa] through a lot,” she meant it — but her family won’t necessarily see that. “I know Teresa will never cry in front of her family or her kids to show them that things aren’t okay….I know her the most, and I can relate to a lot of the way she handles things,” Teresa told us during our podcast show on April 5. “So, speaking for her as far as knowing her the way I do, she’s strong, she’s moving forward.”

Following Joe’s release from federal prison on March 14, he and Teresa are now prioritizing their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, Dolores told HollywoodLife. “They’re doing whatever’s best for their children, and I wish the best outcome for them. It’s yet to be seen. Whatever it is, I pray for them to have closure at this point,” the gym owner and philanthropist continued. Dolores elaborated on this point of “closure,” saying, “When you’re going through a divorce, at some point you just look up and you say, ‘I just want it to be done. What’s gonna be my life?’” Although Teresa and Joe haven’t announced plans to separate, Teresa did confirm that she wouldn’t do a long distance relationship with her husband of 19 years on part three of the RHONJ reunion.

But they can’t attain that closure just yet until the couple learns if Joe’s deportation appeal will be approved. “Just for Teresa, she would just wanna know,” Dolores told us. In the meantime, Teresa is “living as if no matter what,” Dolores said of her co-star’s “carpe diem” approach to day-to-day activities. “Any gym type of workout thing has helped her [cope], and she seems to be coping so well, so we’re really happy for her.” The reality show star added that Teresa’s daughters are “doing good” because “when your mom’s okay, you’re okay.” Dolores emphasized this point, saying, “When you’re under the same roof and your mom’s like, ‘It’s okay. Look. Everything’s the same.’ And that’s how she handles everything with their children.”

Dolores is also experiencing a new change in her life, as the reality show star is the new brand ambassador for Formaggio Cheese. Her new line of products, named “With Love, Dolores,” will launch in the summer of 2019. Best of all, the snacks are good for your gut! “It’s an aged sharp cheddar cheese with a wine jelly, and it’s so good. It’s low carbs, keto-friendly,” Dolores said in our interview — you can listen to the full podcast above.