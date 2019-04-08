Carrie Underwood Shares Breast Pumping Selfie Before Getting Glammed Up For ACM Awards

Just before the 2019 ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood shared an empowering selfie while breast pumping, showing that mom duties don’t stop for country’s biggest night.

Carrie Underwood, 36, is one of country music’s biggest superstars, but she’s also an all-star mom! The stunning singer shared a gorgeous selfie ahead of the 2019 ACM Awards, and proved that her mom duties didn’t slow even as she readied to take the stage. The songstress let fans in on a little secret, revealing that the flawless pre-show selfie she shared was actually taken while she was breast-pumping. “Getting ready for my performance…….also pumping. 😬😂 #Multitasking#ACMAwards #Southbound#LetsDoThis,” she said alongside her stunning snapshot.

The singer was right: she’s got multitasking down to a science. Even as she pumped Carried looked beyond gorgeous, showing off her glamorous, long blonde locks. She flashed a big smile for the photo, as she rocked a light nude lip color. She kept her eye makeup dramatic throughout the night, opting for a smokey eye look with mile-long lashes. The singer looked elated to be hitting the stage at the big awards show, and was all dolled up to do so!

Once she hit the carpet at the 54th annual awards show, Carrie only continued to impress. The stunner wowed in a stunning black and silver gown that hugged all the right places. The one-shouldered gown was adorned with sequins and featured thigh-high slits that showed off Carrie’s toned legs. Despite giving birth to her baby Jacob just two months prior to the show, she looked to be in incredible shape as she strut down the carpet.

A few weeks before the ACMs, Carrie opened up about getting back in shape after getting birth. “I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she wrote on Instagram. Later on in her post, she vowed to stop being so hard on her post. “I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal,” she added.