Cardi B ‘Loves’ Seeing Offset Defending Her Against Trolls As They Try To Keep Relationship Private

Cardi B appreciates that Offset has her back so publicly — like when he defended her against online critics, April 5. The couple is in a good place, and we’ve learned that they’re making a conscious effort to keep their marriage as private as possible.

Cardi B and Offset‘s romance isn’t perfect, but they’re going strong right now. Although they’re still trying to get back to where they once were before his cheating scandal, the couple is slowly figuring out what works best for their relationship. And, that’s keeping things as private as possible. “Cardi was so hurt by Offset’s cheating, and she made it crystal clear that he’d have to work hard to get her back, so she feels it’s best to be a more private for now,” a source close to the “Money” rapper, 26, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Things are really good between them right now, and they’re trying to keep their relationship more private as they work on rebuilding trust again,” the source explains.

While the Migos rapper, 27, didn’t exactly keep to himself when fans recently ripped on Cardi via Twitter, she’s happy he came to her defense. In a series of tweets, Offset defended his wife against any other artists out there, and praised Cardi for how she turned her life around and found success. “Cardi loves to see Offset supporting her so publicly,” the source admits, adding that despite her “thick-skinned,” nature, she is still human. “Cardi can also be sensitive, so she was a little bothered by comments fans made about her. It makes Cardi feel so good and important to see Offset having her back this way,” the insider continues.

Offset has been on his best behavior ever since Cardi announced that they had split back in December following allegations that he cheated. The rapper later fessed up to his infidelity, and went on a public apology tour to win her back. And, it worked! “Offset’s been showering Cardi with gifts constantly to make her feel like a queen,” the insider says, noting that he loves to spoil both his wife and their daughter, Kulture, who was born in July 2018. “It truly makes him feel good.”

Cardi, who won her first Grammy this year for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, has been going nonstop since the awards show. The new mom kicked off her Las Vegas residency over the weekend when she stepped out for the grand opening of Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub on April 6. “She’s really focused and excited for her residency. And, she’s hoping Offset will have some time off to spend with her and Kulture in Vegas,” the source adds.