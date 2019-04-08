Beyonce Snuggles With Twins & Dances W/ Blue Ivy in Powerful Trailer For Netflix Doc ‘Homecoming’

It’s a good day to be a member of the Beyhive! Beyoncé just announced a new documentary & it provides intimate insights into her personal life, & reflects on her iconic Coachella performance.

Beyoncé, 37, may not be performing at Coachella this year, but she’s still managing to steal the spotlight with a new documentary all about her 2018 performance. Bey’s headlining performance at the festival was arguably the biggest in history and is now being made into a film, the singer announced on April 8. The trailer for the flick, entitled Homecoming, was incredibly powerful and fans better start mentally preparing for the full feature! The film will take an in-depth look at Beyoncé’s celebrated 2018 Coachella show, and will be chock full of candid footage and interviews.

Throughout the short teaser, Beyoncé was seen rehearsing with her dancers, and snuggling up with her twins. The always adorable Blue Ivy even made an appearance too! The intimate clip showed behind the scenes footage, and revealed that there will be no shortage of up-close and personal insights into the singer’s life thanks to the new doc. Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance broke YouTube records, drawing 41 million live viewers. Her set paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities.

“Homecoming presents an intimate look at Beyoncé’s historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities,” according to a press release. “Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming traces the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

The new documentary premieres on Netflix on April 17.