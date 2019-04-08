‘Avengers: Endgame’: Black Widow Reveals Plan To Save Those Snapped By Thanos In First Movie Clip

The last of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ are in for the fight of their lives in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and in the movie’s first preview, Black Widow realizes there’s a way to bring back her dead teammates.

“He used the stones again,” Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) said in the first clip from Avengers: Endgame, broadcast on the April 8 episode of Good Morning America. In this preview of the upcoming Marvel epic, the surviving Avengers seem to realize a way to bring back all those people Thanos (Josh Brolin) disintegrated (“snapped”) in Avengers: Infinity War. “So, let’s get [the Infinity Stones],” Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) said. “And use them to bring everybody back.”

“Even if there’s a small chance that we can undo this,” Black Widow says. “We owe it to everyone not in this room to try.” When Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) voices the reasonable objection – “How do we know it’s gonna end any differently than it did before?” – Captain Marvel assures him that they will succeed because before, “you didn’t have me.” Cue the moment from the Avengers trailer that had fans shipping Thor and Captain Marvel: the Odinson summons his new weapon, Stormbreaker, to woosh by Captain Marvel. She doesn’t flinch and gives Thor a smirk.

“I like this one,” Thor said, giving Avengers fan reasons to be excited. Oh, they are hyped. Fandango is reporting that Avengers: Endgame has broken records for best first-day U.S. sales, according to Deadline, shattering Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ prior record in just six hours. As for how much the movie will make in its opening weekend, Forbes predicts that it will “approach a possible mind-blowing $900 million opening.”

With fans going to insane lengths to get tickets, will Endgame live up to the hype? “I’m pretty certain of that,” Jeremy Renner told GMA on April 8. “From what I’ve heard,” Chris Evans added, “it’s kind of the crown jewel.” Speaking of Captain America, Chris recently shared an “emotional post” on social media where he seemed to say good-bye to his character. While Chris didn’t reveal if Cap will die in Endgame, he did explain the reason behind it. “It is the end of a 22, 21 movie tapestry, a ten-year process.”

“This has been an enormous part of my life,” he added. “It will follow me to the day I die, and that’s really — when you think about it – it’s easy to get emotional about it. And you try to prepare yourself for the completion, and the day came and it was more than I thought it was going to be. I was really beside myself…it got me. I’m an emotional guy.” So, maybe some fans should bring some tissues when Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.