Auburn Gymnast Dislocates Both Knees In Horrific Landing Gone Wrong During Floor Routine

Auburn gymnast Samantha Cerio suffered a gruesome injury while attempting to land the first tumbling pass in her floor routine at the NCAA Regional semifinals in Baton Rouge, LA on Apr. 5.

After 18 years, Auburn University gymnast Samantha Cerio is done with gymnastics for good. The athlete took to Instagram on Apr. 7 to reveal the heartbreaking news after she shockingly dislocated both of her knees upon trying to land a handspring double front during her floor routine at the NCAA Regional semifinal meet with LSU on Apr. 5. The disturbing moment that the injury happened was aired on television and seen by all the people at the event, leaving a lasting impression.

“Friday night was my final night as a gymnast,” Samantha captioned her post, which consisted of a series of pics from her time in gymnastics. “After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned.” She went on to also thank her “Auburn family” and expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to take part in gymnastics, which she called her “first love.”

A day after Samantha posted her message, her gymnastics coach, Jeff Graba, released a statement about her injury. “Senior Samantha Cerio suffered two dislocated knees Friday in Baton Rouge with multiple torn ligaments in both knees. Sam will undergo surgery this afternoon with Dr. James Andrews,” the statement read. “The Auburn Athletics Department is very thankful for the outstanding care that the Auburn and the LSU medical staffs have provided to Sam. We also are thankful for the support from the LSU Athletics Department for going above and beyond in this situation. Sam is a fighter and is in great spirits. We couldn’t have a better leader for this team.”

Samantha also took to her Instagram story to thank everyone for the well wishes and reveal she’s doing well and resting.

We’re sending all our best to Samantha and wish her a speedy recovery.