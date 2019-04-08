Ariel Winter ‘Confident & Happier Than Ever’ With BF Levi Meaden — ‘She’s So Comfortable In Her Skin’

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden are undeniably one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, & we EXCLUSIVELY learned just how positive & healthy their relationship has been.

Ariel Winter, 21, is looking better than ever and apparently, she’s feeling it too! The Modern Family star is head over heels for her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 31, and a source told us just how positive the relationship has been for the stunning star. “Ariel Winter is happier than ever with boyfriend Levi Meaden. She looks great, feels great and is a really happy and good place. She realizes she surrounds herself with great people and is in a really happy and healthy relationship. Her love with Levi is real and true,” a source close to Ariel revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Fans of the actress know that it hasn’t always been an easy road for her, especially after a rocky relationship with her parents that led to an emancipation. However, Levi’s love has proven to be the ultimate support system. “Ariel struggled so much with everything she went through with her mom and she is so thankful to find a partner like Levi who dotes and loves on her constantly,” our source explains. And, while Ariel is beautiful at any size, she’s oozing confidence these days as she gets in the best shape of her life. “Ariel’s always been a confident girl, but every since her breast reduction and the fact that she’s lost so much weight, she’s even more confident than ever. She’s so comfortable in her skin.” HollywoodLife reached out to a rep of Ariel’s for comment.

In case you weren’t already convinced that Ariel and Levi are the cutest couple in Hollywood, an eyewitness source caught the couple in Las Vegas and told us all about their romantic getaway. “They recently took a vacation to Las Vegas together for the opening of The Palms Resort & Casino and decided to make a little romantic couples getaway out of it,” the insider revealed. “They acted like normal people and never stayed out late at all. They even left around 1:00 a.m. the second night here, missing Cardi B because they wanted to just be together. “They didn’t leave each other’s side all weekend,” the source told us. Oh, lovebirds!

Ariel and her beau have been dating since November of 2016. The pair are currently living together and never fail to share plenty of adorable PDA snaps together for their beloved fans!