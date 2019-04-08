‘American Idol’ Live Blog: 3 More Artists Face Elimination As More Celebrity Duets Are Performed

The remaining 10 members of the Top 20 perform superstar collaborations on the April 8 episode of ‘American Idol,’ and the official Top 14 will be revealed as three more are sent home.

Seven contestants made it through to the Top 14 on last night’s episode of American Idol, and during tonight’s April 8 episode, we’ll find out the other seven that make the cut. First up, though, the remaining ten contestants perform duets with celebrities, and the first to go is Alyssa Raghu. For her celebrity duet, Alyssa sings “Issues” with Julia Michaels, and Julia gives her some invaluable advice about pouring more emotion into her performances.

The judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, praise Alyssa for her performance, particularly the creative decisions she made with her vocals. They also applaud her confidence and how much she’s grown throughout the competition so far. Next, Eddie Island takes the stage with Lukas Graham for a rendition of “7 Years.” During rehearsals, Lukas reiterates what the judges have been telling Eddie all season, and urges him to take the performance seriously and not be afraid to be vulnerable.

Eddie gives the judges just what they’ve been looking for, and Lionel admits that this performance took Eddie to the next level and proved that he can really sing. Wade Cota is up next with a performance of “Broken” with lovelytheband. Wade bonds with the band’s lead singer over their similar upbringings, and their connection onstage takes the performance to a whole new level. As always, the judges love Wade’s performance and he gets another standing ovation. Plus, they make sure to point out that they noticed Wade adding a little choreography to his set, and they’re here for it!

Next up, Ryan Hammond gets to perform with Cynthia Erivo. They sing “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” and Cynthia helps Ryan with his confidence in hitting the big notes. The judges compliment Ryan for holding his own alongside Cynthia’s powerhouse voice, but admit he could use a bit more “swagger” in his stage presence. Next, Evelyn Cormier sings “Wicked Game” with Chris Isaak.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!