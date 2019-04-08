Amber Rose Hospitalized As She Suffers The Same Pregnancy Sickness As Kate Middleton

Amber Rose is sadly suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy, just like Kate Middleton, and the morning sickness got so intense that she was reportedly hospitalized for several days.

Amber Rose‘s second pregnancy isn’t easy. The model, 35, reportedly has hyperemesis gravidarum, according to an unnamed source who spoke to TMZ, a severe type of morning sickness that famously afflicted Kate Middleton. Amber, who is 13 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was suffering from the horrific nausea and vomiting so much that she was reportedly hospitalized for “a few days” at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Amber was vomiting and losing weight, but recovered after receiving IV treatments. She is now home and resting. It’s unclear when Amber was reportedly hospitalized.

Amber announced her pregnancy on April 3 on Instagram, sharing a pic of herself getting an ultrasound. She already has the cutest baby bump! The father is her boyfriend, Def Jam Records executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, 32. She captioned the sweet pic, “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!” Amber’s the mom to six-year-old Sebastian Thomaz, her son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa; Amber suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant with Sebastian, too. AE posted the same pic to his own Instagram account, captioning it, “Even when it’s dark… my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. S**t wild! I love you. I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy. & baby boy, I promise I won’t get mad if ur first words r ‘where the b*****s @?’”

The Duchess of Cambridge suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum throughout all three of her pregnancies. It was severe enough to land her in the hospital, just like Amber, while she was pregnant with Prince George. Hyperemesis gravidarum isn’t like normal morning sickness. The vomiting is so frequent, usually more than 3-4 times a day, that it leaves the expectant mother dehydrated, deficient in nutrients, and unable to gain weight or even maintain a healthy weight, vital for a growing baby. If the mother is unable to stay hydrated and fed by holding down fluids and small meals, they may have to receive medications or IV fluids at the hospital, like Amber and Kate. About 0.5% of pregnancies in the United States cause hyperemesis gravidarum, and 59,000 of those pregnant women are hospitalized for it, according to the HER Foundation.