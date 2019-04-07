Thomas Rhett Rocks The ACM Awards Stage With Summery New Single ‘Look What God Gave Her’

Thomas Rhett completely commanded the stage at the ACM Awards when he played his brand new hit, ‘Look What God Gave Her.’

The 2019 ACM Awards kicked off on April 7, and Thomas Rhett, 29, brought his big-time energy to the Las Vegas Awards show. The country crooner was just one of the night’s performers, and he completely nailed his rendition of his latest track, “Look What God Gave Her.” He had all the celebs in the crowd singing along, but even fans at home couldn’t get enough. “I freaking love @ThomasRhett Look What God Gave Her is my go to song right now! #ACMawards,” one fan tweeted after watching. We couldn’t agree more!

The singer joins a star-studded list of performers at the awards show including Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton and George Strait. The “Die a Happy Man” singer is no stranger to the ACMs stage, but he really might have outdone himself this year!

The show-stopping performance from Thomas comes just one month after he released “Look What God Gave Her.” The new single arrived on March 1 and it brought some heartfelt lyrics to the mix. The emotional single is set to appear on his upcoming album, Center Point Road, which marks the follow-up to his 2017 release Life Changes, Center Point Road.

It's impossible not to smile during @thomasrhett's performance of "Look What God Gave Her." #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/5JR4hNmm7v — CBS (@CBS) April 8, 2019

Watch Thomas hit the stage at the ACMS above! With a stage show like this, there’s no surprise the singer landed himself a nod for Male Artist of the Year at the annual awards show.