SNL: Kit Harington’s Opening Monologue Crashed By Emilia Clarke, The Night King & Wife Rose Leslie

The night is dark & full of ‘Game of Thrones’ cameos! During Kit Harington’s opening ‘SNL’ monologue, several of fan-favorite characters from Westeros stopped by!

Kit Harington‘s opening monologue was the Game of Thrones reunion we needed. While Kit fielded some question from audience members, Danaerys herself, Emilia Clarke, made a cameo asking Harington how the show ends, adding that she forgot because “it’s been so damn long since the last season. Plus, a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon which is just a tennis ball on a green pole. So, I have no idea what’s actually happening.”

Emilia went on to ask, “Oh, do you remember in Season 6 when we had sex?” “Uh, yes, I do,” Kit replied. Emilia followed up, asking, “Do you know they filmed that?” After that, the actor who plays Jon Snow’s bestie in the show Samwell Tarly in the show, John Bradley asked, “Do you happen to know what happens to Samwell Tarly?” When Kit told him he couldn’t divulge that, John added, “They only let me see two pages of the script, all my character says is ‘Ahhh!'” John ended up asking Kit if he thinks the two will still hang out as friends after the show is over, and after John followed up asking if he was free on Tuesday, Kit told him he was busy. Of course, John was hurt: “Wow. You’ve changed.”

Then the show was crashed by literally the Night King (portrayed by Pete Davidson), who asked, “I just need to know, do people hate? Because it really feels like they hate me.” Kit put things in perspective for him, saying, “Well I mean, yeah you’re the Night King. Everything you touch turns to an ice zombie.” And after Kit turned down the Night King’s request to hang out after the show, the icy villain replied, “Samwell Tarly was right, you have changed.”

And if this opening monologue couldn’t get more packed with Westerosi character, GoT alum, and Kit’s wife in real life Rose Leslie also had a question, but she clarified that it was not related to how the show ends: “Oh no I don’t care about that, I’m not a nerd. No, no, my question is: What are we going to do for money now? I mean, we didn’t save anything. And you kept telling me, ‘Oh, I’m the King of the North. We can order Uber Eats every night.”

