‘Vanderpump Rules’s Scheana Marie Disses Lindsay Lohan’s New Show: It’s ‘Boring’

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Scheana Marie didn’t hold back when she called Lindsay Lohan’s reality show, ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ ‘boring’ in an open interview at the Palms in Las Vegas.

Scheana Marie, 33, isn’t a fan of Lindsay Lohan‘s new reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, and she’s not afraid to tell the world. The Vanderpump Rules star recently talked about her feelings on the show when she attended the opening of the Kaos day and nightclub at the Palms in Las Vegas, NV, and according to her, it’s not that appealing.

“My friend Kailah [Casillas] was on it (she was fired from Lindsay’s club in a Feb. episode) and I watched her episodes, but other than that, it’s boring,” Scheana told Page Six at the event. “It’s never going to be Vanderpump Rules because it was cast — our show is so good because it’s organic; we’re real friends. We’ve all known each other for a decade plus.” When asked if the other cast members of Vanderpump Rules feels the same way about Lindsay’s show, Scheana confirmed they did. “Everyone,” she said.

Lindsay’s show, which premiered in Jan., is about the actress’ life as a beach club manager and although it’s often been compared to Vanderpump Rules, because they both show the cast members working in businesses, it turns out, like Scheana, some of the cast members of the show don’t like the comparison either. “They should be so lucky!” Beach Club cast member Billy Estevez told Page Six. “They work at a little, cheap restaurant in West Hollywood,” fellow cast mate, Brent Marks added. “Well, I mean it’s kind of expensive though, but I mean we work in Mykonos on an exotic island.”

Lindsay has yet to respond to Scheana’s comments about her show but we’ll be on the lookout to see if she does.