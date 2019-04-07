Sara Bareilles Slays With Performance Of ‘Fire’ As Musical Guest On ‘SNL’

Sara Bareilles brought down the house as musical guest on ‘SNL’ performing her hit song ‘Fire’!

With Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington hosting SNL, it seems appropriate that one of Sara Bareilles‘ song choices as musical guest was her hit song “Fire”. She seemed completely in her element in her performance, as she sang and tickled the ivories. And when it came to hit the song’s high note, Sara soared and nailed it effortlessly. And throughout her rendition, Sara never stopped smiling. Overall, Sara kept up the night’s consistent excellence (there were so many hilarious sketches), but then again, we’d expect nothing less!

Sara recently debuted her new album “Amidst the Chaos,” which came out just one day earlier on Apr. 5. Just days before its release, Sara told Vanity Fair about how her experience working on her hit musical Waitress changed her perpsective. “I describe my life as falling into two categories: it’s ‘before Waitress’ and ‘after Waitress,’” she told the publication. “It fundamentally changed almost everything about my life. My community of friends, collaborators, business partners, and my boyfriend.” Her latest album has praised for its authentic roughness, with certain mistakes kept in.

“I just feel like embracing the messiness of who I am, it has to be a fundamental part about what I put out as an artist,” she added. In addition to her incredible career as a singer, Sara also composed the music for Broadway’s Waitress. After it was reported she was penning the music in 2013,the musical opened to wide critical acclaim later in 2015. Bareilles would later be nominated for Best Original Score at the Tony Awards in 2016.

She’d also later be nominated for Best Original Score in 2018, for her music for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.