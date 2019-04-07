Reba McEntire Lifts Audience To Its Feet With Empowering Performance Of ‘Freedom’ At ACM Awards

It is Reba McEntire’s 16th time hosting the ACM Awards, and she proved to be ‘hostess with the mostest’ with her performance of ‘Heaven.’

Reba McEntire, 64, has had a lot of stage time at the Academy of Country Music Awards with her number of awards and hosting gigs (16 both) for the show. But Reba’s not getting comfortable, as the queen of country put her heart into a performance of “Freedom” at the ACM Awards on April 7. It’s a fresh track from Reba’s new album Stronger Than the Truth, which just dropped on April 5! For her performance outfit, the red headed beauty complemented her iconic mane with a sparkly red blazer, with fringe dangling off the lapels for that extra country spunk. Reba wowed us with her vocals and stage presence that has earned her a spot in the Country Hall of Fame.

Reba has a special relationship with the ACM Awards. The show honored her with seven “Female Artist of the Year” awards between 1984 and 1994, topped off with the honor for “Most Awarded ACM Female Vocalist of the Year” in 2015. The “Take It Back” singer even nabbed the prestigious “Entertainer of the Year” award in 1995 (she has been nominated for the title nine times total).

Even though Reba’s first hosting gig with the ACM Awards dates back to 1986, she wasn’t afraid to call out the show for not nominating any female artists for the “Entertainer of the Year” award in 2019. After kicking off the award show, she joked that Las Vegas had been so cold, it “froze out” any female nominees for the award. But it wasn’t the first time she pointed out the nomination snubs. “It doesn’t make me very happy because we’ve got some very talented women who are out there working their butts off. I’m missing my girlfriends on this,” Reba said during a trip to CBS This Morning on Feb. 20. Meanwhile, country princess Kacey Musgraves won four Grammys on Feb. 10. Her fourth record, Golden Hour, even won “Album Of The Year” (the same honor Kacey won at the ACM Awards in 2014).

Reba proves she’s country royalty once again in the video above! To see all the gowns and tuxes at the function, check out the ACM Awards red carpet arrivals.