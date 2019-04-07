Reba McEntire Impersonates Cardi B For The 2nd Time At The ACM Awards & Fans Are Demanding A Collab

It wouldn’t be the ACM Awards without Reba! The living legend opened up the 2019 awards show in the best way possible, by once again impersonating Cardi B.

Once again, Reba McEntire, 64, is hosting the ACM Awards! This year will mark the 16th time hosting for the country music icon, and she kicked off the show in the best way. Per usual – the singer started off the show with some hilarious jokes up her sleeve! “We have some unexpected match ups tonight. Me and Cardi B, we do have a song we can do together,” she joked. But, the host then managed to toss more hilarity into the mix. “There’s no U in Oklahoma and that’s OKURR with me,” she told the crowd and was met with endless laughter. After her opening monologue, fans took to Twitter to demand that the country singer stops joking about the Cardi B collab and makes it happen. “Honestly I really want this Reba Cardi B collab,” one fan tweeted.

One thing the country crooner didn’t address was politics, and there’s a reason why. “When they asked me to do the ACMs again they said, ‘Is there anything you don’t want to talk about?’ … and I said ‘Nothing political.’ This is country music we’re not gonna give that air time. I wanna talk about and honor and lift up country music,” she explained in an interview. “This is a family show, we wanna keep all the family in front of the television watching the whole awards show so keep it a nice, uptempo, up-attitude and not make anybody go ‘Oh, she said that about so-and-so, turn it off.'”

The 2019 ACM Awards broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 7. The star-studded show will hold performances from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks and Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan and Shay, Florida Georgia Line and more!

Honestly I really want this Reba Cardi B collab #CMAs — Scarlettee🇲🇽 (@scarfacee_babyy) April 8, 2019

Reba making it clear, she wanna work with Cardi! — Yam Drizzle is Soul Food Extra Credit (@ASouthernJule) April 8, 2019

Who knew Reba had so many jokes up her sleeve? Here’s to hoping this Reba x Cardi collaboration one day comes to fruition!