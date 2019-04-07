Reba McEntire Stuns In Fringe Dress & Cowboy Boots At 2019 ACM Awards

Reba McEntire was the hostess with the mostess at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, when she opted to wear this ensemble on the red carpet.

Reba McEntire, 64, stole the show at the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, when she arrived on the red carpet wearing a sleeveless maroon fringe dress. The layered tassel dress was floor length and featured a plummeting neckline, which Reba highlighted with a bunch of tan suede layered necklace, a huge cross pendant, and a bunch of bracelets. The best part of Reba’s outfit was the fact that she paired the dress with black and white patterned cowboy boots.

The country singer loved her dress so much, she couldn’t stop shaking it around to show off all the fringe. Aside from her dress, Reba’s glam was looking fabulous as her red hair was down in waves with major volume, while she rocked a dark smokey eye.

This is a huge night for the singer, because not only is Reba the host of the country award show, she is also set to perform her new song ‘Freedom’ from her new album, Stronger Than The Truth. This year marks the 16th year that Reba has been the host of the ACMs and she even told the Tennessean that she won’t be bringing up politics during her hosting duties this evening.

Meanwhile, this is just the first of many outfits that Reba is expected to wear this evening, as she revealed that she has about six or seven outfit changes in the works. Reba never fails to shock us when it comes to her outfits, so we’re excited to see what other outfits she has up her sleeve.