Nicole Kidman Rocks Plunging Sequin & Lace Dress At 2019 ACM Awards

Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7 when she opted to wear quite the gothic dress.

Nicole Kidman, 51, is constantly surprising us when it comes to her red carpet style. We never know what she’s going to whip out and this number for the 2019 ACM Awards was a bit more gothic than her usual looks. The blonde actress donned a silver sequin midi dress with a plunging lace bodice and massive poofy, sheer sleeves. Not only was the neckline plunging, showing off a ton of cleavage, there was a little cutout on her chest as well.

The dress was skin-tight, highlighting Nicole’s petite figure, while the hem of the dress was trimmed with black lace. She paired the dress with a pair of black bedazzled ankle-strap sandals, showing off her bare, toned legs. She accessorized with a small little necklace and stud earrings.

While we loved her outfit, we also loved her glam. She rocked a smokey eye which she achieved using Kerry Washington’s palette for Neutrogena. Nicole rocked a smokey eye, while she left her gorgeous blonde hair pulled back into a bun, leaving wisps out in the front.

Nicole was there to support her husband, country singer Keith Urban, 51, who looked as handsome as ever, but it was Nicole’s sparkly dress that stole the show.