National Beer Day: All The Best Deals On Your Favorite Brews

It’s time to raise a cold one and toast the good life because it’s National Beer Day! For those old enough to celebrate, here are some tasty deals so you can score some delicious drinks.

While it’s not a federally recognized holiday like Memorial Day, President’s Day or Labor Day, National Beer Day is indeed a time to celebrate. The holiday, taking place on April 7, is when IPA aficionados, Lager lunatics, Stout stans, Ale-heads, and Gluten-Free fanatics all raise their glass and celebrate the one common denominator among them: beer. While it’s always a good time for a cold one, National Beer Day celebrates a significant moment in beer history: 86 years ago, the Cullen-Harrison Act, went into effect, allowing the sale of beer containing less than 3.2% alcohol, according to USA Today. It was the first legal alcohol sold since Prohibition started in 1919 and was the first step into approving the 21st Amendment (which repealed Prohibition.)

So, it’s time to order up a pint and celebrate the day that allowed beer to flow freely across America. For those who want to celebrate in style, here is a case (or a keg’s worth?) of deals on some of the best brews in the land (h/t USA Today). Remember, these are for those who are 21+ and if you do celebrate, make sure to drink responsibly.

Quaker Steak & Lube: Domestic pints are $2 Sunday at participating locations.

Yard House: Select locations will be offering $3 pints on Sunday. Times may vary by location and not valid in Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Order a domestic draft for $3 on National Beer Day Sunday.

Luna Grill: All beers are $3 on Sunday. What a deal!

Lyft and Florida Brewers Guild: Lyft said it is “encouraging all craft beer fans to Ride Smart” on April 7 and use code BEERDAY19 to get 50% off two rides, up to $5 each, to and from the breweries listed on the blog. The party continues into the start of summer: from April 8 through July 6, use code FLGUILD19 to get 25% off two rides to and from the same batch of breweries.

Today is #NationalBeerDay, which marks the day that the Cullen-Harrison Act was enacted in 1933, allowing Americans to drink beer! Cheers to that 🍻 pic.twitter.com/zQsW1YBjip — VDS UK Ltd (@VDSUK) April 7, 2019

Drizly: The beer delivery service is offering a special through April 7 for new customers: $5 off your order or free delivery with promo code nationalbeerday.

PicoBrew: Home brewing machine maker PicoBrew is bundling a free six-pack of PicoPaks (each is used to make a batch of beer) when you order a Z Series or Pico C machine.

Plus, check your local brewery’s social media for any possible deals or promotion. After all, why not celebrate National Beer Day by checking out your neighborhood beer? Cheers!