Miranda Lambert Disses Blake Shelton In ACM Awards Performance: ‘I Got The Hell Out Of Oklahoma’

Miranada Lambert took fans back to the days of ‘Little Red Wagon’ and ‘Gunpowder and Led’ with an epic performance of her greatest hits at the American Country Music awards on April 7 in LA. And, she took a jab at ex-husband, Blake Shelton in the process.

Miranda Lambert, performed a medley of her greatest hits at Sunday night’s ACM Awards in LA, and she managed to throw a lyrical jab at ex husband, Blake Shelton at the same time. She started with her hit, “Giving Up On Love”, before she moved onto “Gunpowder and Led”, then “Mama’s Broken Heart”, White Liar, and “Little Red Wagon”, where she thew shade at her ex. Miranda switched the “Little Red Wagon” lyrics to say “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” (aka, her ex’s hometown), instead of “I live in Oklahoma”. Miranda and Blake shared an address in Tishomingo, Oklahoma for most of their four-year marriage.

Miranda sizzled on stage in a sparkling black one-piece jumpsuit, which featured sultry cutouts around her torso. Her stage outfit was a complete 180 from her red carpet look — a skintight neon green dress. However, it’s safe to say the singer nailed both looks. And, she had her best accessory by her side, husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The ACMs marked the couple’s red carpet debut since she revealed in February that they secretly tied the knot.

Ahead of her performance, video footage of her rehearsal showed Miranda singing “Mama’s Broken Heart” surfaced online. “I’m singing a medley of my own songs from like the best over a decade, I guess milestone hits for me and then I get to sing with the King, George Strait,” Miranda said before the ACMs, as reported by Taste of Country.

Our girl @mirandalambert…..smoking hot AND got the hell out of Oklahoma #livingherbestlife pic.twitter.com/jfDlUWqJmi — hehviki (@hehviki) April 8, 2019

Miranda’s big performance came after she announced her forthcoming tour — the 2019 Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour. The singer plans to travel throughout the United States this summer with opening acts including, Pistol Annies, Elle King, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes on select dates.

“ACM is such an important part of country music,” she said, per the outlet. “I mean, for one thing, it’s the place we all come and celebrate and get to be together and reunite with old friends, new friends but we’re celebrating country music as a family cause that’s what we are.”

Miranda is nominated for two ACMs — Female Artist of the Year, along with Music Event of the Year for her collaboration with Jason Aldean on “Drowns the Whiskey.” The 2019 ACM Awards are set to air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on on CBS. Country legend, Reba McEntire is slated to host.