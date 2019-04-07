Miranda Lambert & New Husband, Brendan McLoughlin, Make Red Carpet Debut At ACMs

For the first time since tying the knot in a surprise ceremony, Miranda Lambert and new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, attended an event together as they walked the red carpet ahead of the ACM awards!

Miranda Lambert, 35, announced on Feb. 16 that she and Brendan McLoughlin had tied the knot, and less than two months later, the two made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Academy of Country Music awards. The couple arrived hand-in-hand for the April 7 event. While Brendan looked rather sharp, all eyes were on Miranda in her neon green dress. Miranda toned arms, and flawless skin was on display, and her hair? It couldn’t be any more on point. Together, Miranda and Brendan made such a perfect pair. What a wonderful red carpet debut!

It’s been quite the whirlwind romance for Miranda and Brendan. The two reportedly met in November 2018, as Miranda performed on Good Morning America. Brendan, a New York City police officer, was stationed in the Times Square area. After his and Miranda’s path crossed, it was love. The couple got married on January 26, but kept he nuptials a secret until after Valentine’s Day. In honor of the holiday, Miranda “wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

Technically, Miranda’s marriage did more than make her wife – it also made her a step-mom. In November 2018, Kaihla Rettinger gave birth to his son. Brendan had reportedly slept with Kaihla while he was engaged to another woman, one named Jackie Bruno. It seems that Brendan’s dating history is just as complicated as Miranda’s. While she was famously married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015, she was involved in an alleged affair with Evan Felker, the lead singer of Turnpike Troubadours. Evan was married to Staci Nelson at the time, and the couple filed for divorce in Feb. 2018.

When during an Instagram Story Q&A on March 6, one of Staci’s followers asked how she was able to “hold your tongue” on Miranda’s wedding. “I have had a year’s training of holding my tongue,” Staci said, per Fox News. “I did think the dress was really pretty and I wish she would call me and tell me how it was so easy for her to get over my ex because it hasn’t been so easy for me.” Needless to say, Staci won’t be buying tickets to Miranda’s upcoming concert.

As for Blake and Gwen Stefani’s reaction to Miranda’s quickie wedding? “Blake and Gwen really don’t care either way about Miranda’s marriage,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake has completely moved on and had a long time ago. To see Miranda get married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite a while and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention at all. He’s happier than ever with Gwen.”