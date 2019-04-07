Maren Morris Slays In Strapless Lavender Dress & Rocks Long Blonde Wig At ACM Awards

Maren Morris dazzled on the ACM Awards red carpet in a stunning lavender dress that featured a long train. The ‘Rich’ singer paired her gorgeous outfit with a long blonde wig.

Maren Morris, 28, wowed in a lavender high-low dress at the 2019 ACM Awards. At first, it appeared that Maren was wearing a strapless mini dress on the red carpet, but the look included a long train. The dress allowed Maren to show off her toned legs. Maren’s gorgeous eye makeup matched her lavender dress and she rocked a long blonde wig. The country singer also walked the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Hurd, 32.

Maren is up for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2019 ACMs along with other country superstars like Miranda Lambert, 35, Ashley McBryde, 35, Kacey Musgraves, 30, and Carrie Underwood, 36. Maren has been rocking this long blonde wig for a few performances lately, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Maren will be hitting the stage for a performance during the 2019 ACMs. Other ACM performers include Carrie, Luke Bryan, 42, Blake Shelton, 42, and more.

Just a few days before the ACMs, Miranda announced her new Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour. Maren will be joining Miranda on tour for six shows in Oct. 2019 and three shows in Nov. 2019. Ashley, Pistol Annies, Elle King, 29, Caylee Hammack, and Tenille Townes, 25, will also be hitting the road with Miranda. Maren is currently in the midst of her Girl: The World Tour. She released her second studio album, Girl, back in March 2019.

At the 2018 ACMs, Maren sizzled on the red carpet in a green and purple metallic dress by Christian Siriano. During the show, Maren turned up the heat in a plunging gold dress. She was the epitome of a golden goddess for her performance of “Rich.”