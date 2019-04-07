Maren Morris & Brothers Osborne Unite For High-Energy Performance At ACM Awards

Epic collaboration alert! Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne teamed up for an incredible performance of their song, ‘All My Favorite People Do,’ off of Maren’s new album, at the ACM Awards on April 7.

Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne brought ALL the fun when they hit the stage together at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7! Maren and the guys collaborated for a track called “All My Favorite People Do” on her new album, GIRL, released on March 8, and the ACMs were the perfect place for them to get together and perform it live. The upbeat performance definitely got the party started at the Las Vegas award show, and the trio looked like they had SO much fun while entertaining the pumped up crowd.

For the performance, Maren looked absolutely amazing in a silver fringe crop top and matching shorts, which she paired with white cowboy boots. She kept on the long blonde wig she’s been wearing recently, and it was the perfect ‘dimestore cowgirl’-inspired look. The outfit was definitely a change from what she wore on the red carpet earlier in the night — a stunning lilac dress with long train and strapless neckline.

It’s a big night for both Maren and the Brothers Osborne. She’s nominated for Female Artist of the Year, while the duo is up for Duo of the Year, Video of the Year (for “Burning Man” with Dierks Bentley), Video of the Year again (for “Shoot Me Straight”) and Music Event of the Year (for “Burning Man”). Maren previously won the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year 2017, while Brothers Osborne took home Vocal Duo of the Year and New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year in 2017.

Both Maren and the Brothers Osborne are currently on tour, and will stay busy on the road all summer long. It’s certainly been an incredible year for both of these artists!