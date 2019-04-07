Marc Jacobs, 55, Marries Char Defrancesco, 37 – Gigi, Bella Hadid & More Attend

Congratulations are in order for Marc Jacobs and his new husband Char Defrancesco! Celebs like Gigi and Bella Hadid, EmRata, and more came out in celebration of the happy couple!

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, 55, tied the knot to his love Char Defrancesco, 37, in New York City on April 6, and it was a star-studded event! Models Gigi Hadid, 23, and her sister Bella, 22, held hands as they entered the wedding venue. Other models Kate Moss, 45, and Naomi Campbell, 48, also attended, as well as Emily Ratajkowski, 27, singer Rita Ora, 28, and famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour, 69. It makes sense that the event was filled with some of the biggest fashion names – Marc has made a huge name for himself as a force in the industry!

Bella and Gigi looked totally glammed-up for the big night to celebrate Marc and Char’s love. Bella wore a black corset top and wide-legged black pants, with her brown hair in a high ponytail and bangs framing her face. Gigi, who was just honored at the Variety Power of Women luncheon, rocked a grey jacket and high-waisted flared pants, along with a sheer top underneath. Her black bra peeked through her transparent top, and she kept her hair loose and wavy underneath a black hat.

Marc and Char, the stars and grooms of the night, both looked perfectly handsome in their complementary green suits. Char’s was velvet with a bowtie, while Marc rocked a lighter tie and a flower on his lapel.

The couple got engaged on April 4, 2018 with a flash mob that Marc planned for Char at a Chipotle. The dancers energetically and excitedly danced to Prince’s song “Kiss.” It was so sweet! Be sure to scroll through the gallery above for more pics of celebs who attended the fashion designer’s NYC wedding!