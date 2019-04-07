Luke Perry’s Son, Jack, Returns To Wrestling For First Match After Father’s Death: ‘I’m Back’

Jack Perry, who goes by ‘Jungle Boy’ when wrestling, made his career comeback after taking a brief break when his dad, actor Luke Perry, unexpectedly passed away.

After taking a wrestling hiatus following the tragic death of his 52-year-old father Luke Perry, wrestler Jack Perry, 21, (who wrestles under the stage name Jungle Boy), has returned to the ring. He posted a video on April 6 on Instagram of his entrance, which was met by a thunderous applause and standing ovation. “I’m not sure I’ll ever be ready, but I’m back,” he said in his video post on Instagram. “Thanks for all the love and support. @gamechangerwrestling #jjsb3 #wrestlemaniaweekend2019.”

The crowd began chanting “Jungle Boy” when he stepped into the ring. Luke’s son blew kisses to the adoring audience before beginning the fight. His video showed his winning wrestling moves, as well as the crowd cheering on his name after he won, too. While Jack likely needed that break to begin the healing process and grieving his father, he must be happy to return to his passion of wrestling.

Jack and his whole family, as well as the rest of the world, was in shock when Luke passed away on March 4. The 90210: Beverly Hills and Riverdale actor suffered a stroke prior to his passing, and many came forward to share messages of support after news spread that Luke died.

Joey Janela with the superplex on Jungle Boy! #JJSB3 pic.twitter.com/nTGegSAJSB — Arturo R. Garcia (@aboynamedart) April 7, 2019

Before Jack returned to wrestling, he grabbed dinner with his mom, Rachel Minnie Sharp, and his dad’s fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, in Studio City, California on March 8. While they must be suffering tremendously from the loss of their loved one, surely it helps that they have each other to get through it and honor Luke’s life, together. We’re happy to see Jack back in the wrestling ring, and that he was welcomed back to the sport with applause and support from the audience.