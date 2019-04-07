Luke Bryan Lights Up The ACMs Stage With Epic Performance Of ‘Knockin’ Boots’

Luke Bryan had the ACMs crowd on their feet with a lively performance of ‘Knockin’ Boots’ on April 7 in LA.

Luke Bryan, 42, got the ACMs crowd on their feet with an epic performance of “Knockin’ Boots” on April 7. The country crooner was all smiles on stage as he performed his chart-topping hit. He changed into a dark shirt and pants for his performance, which was a total game-changer from his white suit he wore on the red carpet and in the audience alongside his stunning wife.

The country singer’s ACMs performance is the television debut of his new single, “Knockin’ Boots”. — The first song from his new upcoming album. The new record is a “big ole three minutes and 10 seconds of big ole summer fun and dancing,” Luke said, as reported by the Tennessean. “I think we all know what knockin’ boots means and if you don’t, you’re about to,” he said. “I think it’s just a fun vibe. I think it’s about a couple and it’s a deal. It keeps the world going around.”

Luke instantly knew that “Knockin’ Boots” was the track he wanted to release first. “I heard it and I thought ‘Oh my God, the chorus is ginormous,” he said, before he explained how the the song’s hook came about. “I didn’t know about the way they delivered the title, but I kept listening and kept listening. I wanted to talk to them about maybe reworking the way I did the hook. But the more I listened, I never thought about it again.”

#54thACM #ACMAwards Luke Bryan is my idol. Love that song and him sooo much!!!❤️❤️❤️ @LukeBryanOnline I want to meet you someday. I went to your kill the lights tour when you came to Indiana and had the best time of my life. #KnockinBoots #LukeBryan pic.twitter.com/7p05FrRcXw — Sophia/Donnie-Girl (@Sophia_DdubGirl) April 8, 2019

As the song generated immense popularity among music critics, it was Luke’s wife, Caroline who also fell in the love with the track. “She was like, ‘You’ve got to put that out for this summer,’” he recalled. “It’s one of those things where you just hear it and the producer hears and everybody in your world starts hearing it.”

While there’s been tumors Luke will release a new album soon, the singer has yet to confirm anything. However, after the success of Knockin’ Boots’ it’s clear his fans want more music.