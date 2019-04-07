Lil Xan’s Fiancée, Annie Smith, Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: ‘I Feel A Hurt I Never Knew Existed’

Absolutely heartbreaking. Annie Smith revealed in a new Instagram post that she and her fiancé Lil Xan lost their baby in a miscarriage.

No couple deserves to go through this – Annie Smith, who is engaged to rapper Lil Xan, 22, told fans in a series of photos and videos on Instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage. “I wish you could’ve known how truly blessed you were to have a daddy like Diego [Lil Xan],” she said in her caption. “We love you little angel.” Annie wrote at length about her love for her partner through this tragic situation.

“These were taken the first day we met and the first few months we knew each other,” she said about the images and videos she shared. “Feels like a lifetime ago. The moment i met you i knew you were special. i fell head over heels in love with you and only love you more and more every single day. i didn’t know it was possible to feel this way about another human.”

The young woman then went into detail about how she has felt, growing her family with Lil Xan. “starting a family with you has been the most magical, beautiful blessing God has given me,” she said. “today i feel a hurt i never knew existed. a pain that comes from my soul.”

She then directed her next part of her caption directly to the child that she lost. “To my beautiful angel, mommy loves you more than she ever knew possible. you have made me the happiest woman in the world knowing i had the chance to be your mommy. feeling you grow inside my body has been the most special gift i have been given, my prayers were answered with you. i wish more than anything that i could meet you, hold you and love you. teach you all the beautiful things in life and show you the world.”

Annie and Lil Xan announced the pregnancy in mid-February 2019, and their miscarriage message came only a couple of months afterward. Lil Xan previously dated singer Noah Cyrus, 19, before he was with Annie. Our hearts are with the young couple.