Lauren Alaina Dazzles In Plunging Black & White Gown At ACM Awards

Lauren Alaina wowed on the ACM Awards red carpet in a stunning black and white dress. The country singer has been slaying every red carpet at major awards shows lately.

Lauren Alaina, 24, just killed it at the ACM Awards. She stunned on the ACMs carpet in a gorgeous black and white sequin dress. The plunging gown featured ruffles and a black belt that cinched her waist. Her hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail with a few strands hanging around her face. Lauren’s makeup was on point as well. She rocked a smokey eye and a pale pink lip.

The day before the ACM Awards, Lauren hit the stage at the ACM Decades showcase in Las Vegas. She performed with Jamie O’Neal and sang Jamie’s 2000 hit “There Is No Arizona.” Lauren was named the social media correspondent for the ACM Awards. She will also be presenting during the ceremony and performing “I’m Standing With You” from the movie Breakthrough alongside Carrie Underwood, 36, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, 38.

The American Idol runner-up has a number of shows lined up from April until September. Lauren will be performing at a number of shows across the United States and Europe. She recently wrapped opening for Blake Shelton, 42, on his 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour.

Lauren always shines on the red carpet. She dazzled in a plunging white gown at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nov. 2018. She walked the red carpet with her then-boyfriend Alex Hopkins. The couple announced their breakup in Jan. 2019 after 7 years together. They had gotten engaged in June 2018. “Over the last several years, you have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn’t be more grateful. You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return. We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement,” Lauren said in a statement. “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision.”