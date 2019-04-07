Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: Why There’s Absolutely No Chance They’ll Ever Date Again

Scott Disick, 35, haven’t been a couple for many years now, and now that Sofia Richie, 20, and since the lovebirds seem happier than ever, Kourtney understands that she will most likely move on without another man in her life. Kourtney Kardashian , 39, and, 35, haven’t been a couple for many years now, and now that Kourtney’s about to turn 40 on Apr. 18, they may never be one again. Although Kourtney’s currently single, Scott has been in a long-term relationship with, 20, and since the lovebirds seem happier than ever, Kourtney understands that she will most likely move on without another man in her life.

“Scott and Kourtney have always said they would try to get back together when they’re in their 40s,” a source close to the Kar-Jenner family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Now that birthday is approaching for Kourtney and she’s single. So although it’s something she’s always remembered, she sees how happy Scott is with Sofia and knows it’s not realistic at this point in their lives.”

“They will not be in a relationship with each other ever again,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It’s just not going to happen. They’ll play with it but they will never be a romantic couple again. Its just too much for them to handle and Scott and Sofia are in a great place. So as much as it may be teased or wanted they will not get back together. No one should feel bad though because they have got to a point where its OK for them to handle.”

Despite this realization, Kourtney is happy and healthy now that she’s focused on herself. She just launched her new project, Poosh, on Apr. 2, and she’s striving on her own. Still, she is open to love in the future. “Kourtney is in a great place and she’s not looking for love but if it happens then she’s open to the possibility of being in a relationship,” the first source continued. “Right now she’s just focused on her kids, working out, and the launch of Poosh. Kourtney looks and feels hotter than ever , so she’s feeling good about turning 40 and has no regrets.”