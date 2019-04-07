Kodak Black Apologizes For ‘Disrespecting’ Lauren London After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Kodak Black apologized to the late Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend, Lauren London, during his Instagram live on Apr. 6, for the comments he made about making moves on her in a previous live video.

Kodak Black, 21, made sure to bring up the controversy he stirred up after making some public comments about Nipsey Hussle‘s grieving girlfriend, Lauren London, 34, in an Instagram live video on Apr. 6, and he ended up apologizing to her…well, sort of. The rapper made an attempt to tell Lauren that he was sorry for his disrespect, but also made sure to point out that he doesn’t believe what he said was disrespectful. “If I disrespected you, Lauren London, in any shape or form, I’m sorry…even though I didn’t,” he said in the live video.

Kodak also went on to tell Nipsey to “rest in peace” and explained how he already said that Nipsey encouraged him to do things for the community. He also mentioned all the people calling him out on the internet for his previous comments about Lauren. “That’s how you feel, bro, that’s how y’all want to feel,” he said, and went on to express his frustration about people trying to “little boy” him on the internet.

Kodak first made headlines when he posted a previous Instagram live video, which began circulating on Apr. 6, that showed him talking about his feelings for Lauren after Nipsey’s shocking death. He called her “that baby” and a “whole widow out here” and talked about how he would give her a whole year to grieve Nipsey by “crying and s**t” before he would try and make moves on her.

Nipsey was murdered after being gunned down outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on Mar. 31. Eric Holder, the suspect believed to have killed Nipsey, has been arrested and is now in custody.