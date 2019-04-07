‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West After ‘SNL’ Rant — ‘I’m Not Trying To Change Him’

Kim Kardashian is starting to feel the pressure when Kris digs at her following Kanye’s wild rant on ‘SNL’. Kim says it’s not up to her to ‘calm’ her husband; she loves the man just the way he is!

After Kanye West‘s infamous Saturday Night Live performance, Kris Jenner begins questioning Kim Kardashian‘s loyalty to her husband — if she cared enough about him, would he even have these outbursts? Kim makes it clear on the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she loves Kanye, and that what he does is completely up to him. Kim tried to make Kanye’s SNL appearance into a family vacation, bringing along their kids, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family. While KUWTK doesn’t show Kanye’s performance, they show the rest of the family piling into a car outside of Rockefeller Center, and from the conversation that they’re having, it’s clear that things didn’t go quite right. “I know that Kanye is always going to be Kanye, and I’m not trying to change that. The man I married is the man I love,” Kim tells Kourtney and Scott before dropping the subject entirely.

At a family dinner back in Calabasas, Kris says she didn’t see the episode, but heard about the “rant”; Kanye went off during the end credits of the September 2018 episode, yelling that the cast had bullied him out of wearing his MAGA hat during rehearsals. Kris told Kim that “to keep [Kanye] calm you really need to pay him some more attention. He’s expecting much more than you’re giving.” Kim simply replies that she’s giving her husband what she can! She has three kids, another baby on the way, and an empire to run, by the way.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family is up on Kourtney’s case, trying to convince her to let Scott come on their big family vacation. Kourt is obviously reluctant to bring Scott to Bali, considering the stunt he pulled in Costa Rica — bringing another woman with him. It’s been a year, though, and a lot has changed. Scott’s cleaned up his act, calmed down, and started dating Sofia Richie. He and Kourtney are in a good place, so the rest of the family thinks that automatically means he’s in! It takes some time, convincing, and a heart-to-heart with Scott, but Kourtney finally agrees. He assures her that he’s not in this for any funny business; he’s in a “full relationship” with Sofia and just wants to co-parent.

