‘Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh: Villanelle Will React To Eve’s ‘Betrayal’ In A ‘Dark & Twisted Way’

Villanelle and Eve’s relationship is forever changed after the season 1 finale. Sandra Oh talked to HL and other media at the season 2 premiere about how Villanelle is going take Eve stabbing her in the episodes to come.

Eve turned the tension up a notch when she stabbed Villanelle during an intimate moment in the final minutes of the season 1 Killing Eve finale. Sandra Oh, 47, who won a Golden Globe for her performance as Eve, opened up about how that shocking act changes things for Eve and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in season 2. “You know, there’s a lot of betrayal,” Sandra told reporters, including HollywoodLife, at the season 2 premiere event on April 1. “There’s a lot at the end of season 1. Villanelle doesn’t think Eve has it in her to do such violence. Eve does not think she has it in her to do such violence. So she surprises not only herself, but Villanelle as well. I think it’s safe to say that Villanelle is not pleased. But then you’ll also see how Villanelle takes that stabbing in her very dark and twisted way.”

Even though it seems like Eve may have the upper hand at the moment, Sandra doesn’t believe that’s the case. “Any time you think you have your upper hand, it’s actually the opposite,” she continued. “I think both of them go through that in their own way. Even that is just dangerous.”

Killing Eve season 2 begins 30 seconds after the final episode of the first season. Eve has been blindsided by Villanelle’s disappearance and has no idea of Villanelle is alive or dead after stabbing her. Villanelle is still alive and ready to wreak more havoc. Eve is determined to find Villanelle before someone else does, but she’s not the only person looking for Villanelle.

Killing Eve also stars Fiona Shaw. Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed series premieres April 7 at 8 p.m. on BBC America and AMC. The second season will consist of 8 episodes.