Khalid & Kane Brown Team Up For Smooth Harmony Of ‘Saturday Nights’ Remix

The Academy of Country Music Awards just got a dose of R&B! Khalid and Kane Brown may seem like an unlikely duet, given their musical genres, but the two perfectly harmonized while singing their track ‘Saturday Nights (Remix).’

Is this a crossover episode? Khalid, 21, is dominating the pop and R&B scene, but he stepped over into country territory by teaming up with Kane Brown, 25, to perform their collab, “Saturday Nights” Remix, at the ACM Awards on April 7. Their unique styles synced up for the perfect blend of contemporary and country blues, and the production value in itself was also a sight to see. A nighttime background of city lights lit up Kane, dressed in a varsity jacket with denim patches, and Khalid, who was decked out in a faux snakeskin jacket. Kane also got solo time on stage to perform his 2018 hit, “Good As You,” before Khalid joined him.

The original “Saturday Nights” track actually hails from Khalid’s 2018 EP, Sunctity. He enlisted the help of country chart-topper Kane to remix the song, and the collab dropped on Jan. 11. They even released an accompanying music video on Feb. 17, which racked up over a whopping 84 million views by early April. This musical collaboration isn’t that random, as Kane and Khalid are both from Georgia!

Tonight’s a special night for Kane, and not just because of his live performance. The rising country star received his first ever nomination from the Academy of Country Music, and his song “Heaven” was up for “Single Record of the Year” against J. Owen, Dan + Shay, Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line, and Luke Bryan. Dan + Shay ended up nabbing the honor for its hit song, “Tequila.” Meanwhile, Khalid received five nods at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

.@thegreatkhalid telling the #ACMawards to slow down. Seriously, there are so many great performances tonight, we don't want this to end. pic.twitter.com/UMvAgSao9A — CBS (@CBS) April 8, 2019

Khalid and Kane weren’t the only ones to team up on stage at the 2019 ACM Awards. Marren Morris and Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Dierks Bentley, and Jason Aldean with Florida Georgia Line were among the artists who partnered up to deliver energetic performances. But it was Dan + Shay who ended up taking home the award for “Duo Of The Year”!