Keith Urban Gives Chilling Performance Of ‘Burden’ At ACM Awards That He Felt ‘Compelled To Perform’

Keith Urban delivered a stunning performance yet again at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, proving exactly why he is a fan favorite.

Keith Urban, 51, stunned the crowd at the ACM Awards on April 7 with his moving performance of the song “Burden.” Dressed all in black, the singer sang the haunting track about carrying a person’s burden, which won him praise and applause from the star-studded crowd, including from his loving with Nicole Kidman. Keith’s performance was introduced by country group Little Big Town, who explained why he chose to sing this particular song. “When Keith Urban first heard this next song he says it stopped him in his tracks,” Karen Fairchild said. “This powerful song moved him because he knows that people are going through really hard times right now,” Kimberly Schlapman added. “And so, he felt compelled to perform it tonight for every one of them,” Jimi Westbrook said, before Phillip Sweet went on to introduce Keith.

The Australian country star has been nominated for two Academy of Country Music Awards this year – for Entertainer of the Year and for Male Artist of the Year. Keith has been a multi-ACM Award winner, scooping up an impressive hardware collection from the Academy. The singer has won 14 ACMs since he won the Top New Male Vocalist Award in 2000.

On April 7 Keith took a break from his tour to take to the stage at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He has been crisscrossing the world and the country performing for his army of fans, but that doesn’t mean the father-of-two doesn’t have time to spend with his family – especially with his wife, Nicole Kidman. The Aussie lovebirds had a date night out to see Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway recently. Nicole, 51, shared a selfie from the audience on Instagram on March 31. She added the caption, “Thank you Bryan, Tatiana and the whole cast for a riveting and arresting night of great theater. Xx.” (The “Tatiana” she is referring to is Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany, who also stars in the show.)

It’s not the first time that Nicole and Keith have been lovey-dovey at events. In January they were spotted canoodling while watching the Australian Open in Melbourne. On Valentine’s Day the actress shared a picture of them gazing into each other’s lives at another red carpet event. Nicole and Keith have been married for 13 years and have two kids together – daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith, 8.