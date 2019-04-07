Kacey Musgraves Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Tie Dye Suit At ACM Awards Dress

Kacey Musgraves is known for her brave style and her love for color, so we were pleasantly surprised when she donned this pastel tie-dye suit at the ACM Awards on April 7.

Kacey Musgraves, 30, looked fabulous on the red carpet of the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, wearing a full pastel tie-dye suit featuring an unbuttoned blazer which she went completely topless and braless underneath. Paired with the blazer were matching high-waisted cotton-candy pants with flared hems. Both the sleeves and the sides of the pants featured silk pleated pattern.

The singer opted for a natural beauty look, wearing hardly any makeup, and letting her long black her down, parted in the middle and in loose effortless waves. She chose not to wear any accessories, letting the revealing suit speak for itself. We always love Kacey’s outfits, as she always chooses daring looks. How can we ever forget her poofy pink gown from the 2019 Grammy Awards?

Meanwhile, just the other day the country singer headed to Variety’s Power of Women luncheon in NYC where she shocked us all by wearing a tiny little black mini dress and a messy bun.

Aside from Kacey, there were a lot of other seriously colorful ensembles on the red carpet, including Miranda Lambert’s, 35, skin-tight, neon green sequin halter-neck gown, which stole the show.