John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance At WrestleMania Returning As The Dr. Of Thuganomics

It wouldn’t be WrestleMania without John Cena! The Superstar crashed the WWE’s biggest night & brought back one of his iconic gimmicks.

For a moment, it looked like John Cena, 41, was going to miss out on WrestleMania 35. In the weeks leading up to the April 7 event, there was no mention of the 16-time World champion, leading the WWE Universe to wonder if he would be part of “the Showcase of the Immortals,” or not. However, the legendary wrestler showed up as his old gimmick, the rapper, Doctor Of Thuganomics.

It really looked like the WWE was going to have its first Cena-less WrestleMania since 2004’s WrestleMania 20. Ever since then, Cena has been involved in “The Greatest Spectacle In Sports Entertainment” in one form or another. Though he didn’t have a match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016 – he was injured at the time – John made a surprise appearance to help Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fend off The Wyatt Family. Other than that, Cena has seen action inside the ring at WrestleMania. Be it losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 or defeating The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 (before proposing to Nikki Bella, which a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com has left Cena feeling “mixed” about WrestleMania), Cena has been a vital part of the WWE’s biggest event.

There was speculation that he would be somewhat involved in Kurt Angle’s last match. Kurt, 50, announced he was hanging up the spandex on the March 11 edition of Monday Night Raw, after one final match at WrestleMania 35. Considering that it was Kurt who John Cena faced in his first WWE match – all the way back on the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown – many WWE fans wanted to see Kurt close his career in a poetic way. However, Kurt’s announced final match was against Baron Corbin, a match that left many in the WWE Universe feeling disappointed.

Initially, Cena was reportedly penciled in to face Lars Sullivan, according to Forbes, but after Sullivan suffered an anxiety attack, one that delayed his main roster debut, Cena’s WrestleMania plans remained in limbo. Thankfully, Cena found his way onto “The Grandaddy of Them All.”