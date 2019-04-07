Nikki Bella & John Cena: Why WrestleMania Weekend Is Bringing Out Mixed Emotions

WrestleMania should be the greatest time of the year for John Cena and Nikki Bella, but as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, there’s a reason why the WWE’s biggest event has them in their feelings.

For a while, it seemed as if WrestleMania was bigger than Christmas, Halloween and Memorial Day weekend – combined! – for John Cena, 41. The “Grandest Stage of Them All” has been the showcase for many of his biggest moments in the WWE – but with WrestleMania 35 taking place on April 7, we’re EXCLUSIVELY hearing that this year’s event won’t be a festival of joy for both John and Nikki Bella, 35. “This weekend will for sure bring up a lot of mixed emotions for both Nikki and John,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, bringing up how “they used to travel the world” together, and that how John “even proposed to Nikki in the ring” at WrestleMania 33.

“It’s extra hard on both of them, too,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “because they broke up almost a year ago to the day. Nikki holds on to those memories especially as that was a really hard decision for her to end that relationship. That doesn’t mean they’ve moved on from one another at all, it just means, for now, a formal relationship between the pair won’t work.” Nikki has struck up a new romance with her Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, 36, and John was spotted hanging out with Shay Shariatzadeh in Vancouver on March 27, so the WWE Superstars are putting any unpleasantness over their breakup behind them.

Of course, if these two wanted to avoid the awkward feelings that WrestleMania brings, they could, y’know, just skip it, right? “John has been trying to get it worked out in his schedule so that he could be there for months now as it was really important to him,” the first insider tells us, while a second source shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Cena is not missing the event. “John is slated to have a match at WrestleMania, but the WWE is making it a surprise on the night because they want it to play out to be something very special.”

John is the Babe Ruth of wrestling,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and to have him at the Super Bowl of wrestling is a must and John is ready to make a WrestleMania moment for everyone to remember. He has had so many memories at past WrestleMania events, including asking Nikki Bella for her hand in marriage, and this Sunday will be super special itself.” There are rumors that John Cena might be involved in Kurt Angle’s final match, but that has yet to be confirmed. “He will be there,” the source adds, “and he is very much looking forward to it all.”