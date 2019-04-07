Jennifer Lopez Hits The Dance Floor In A Glittering Dress W/ Thigh-High Slit For ‘Medicine’ Music Video

J. Lo’s new music video is chock full of glamorous high-fashion looks! See her strut her stuff in a series of insanely sexy outfits for the ‘Medicine’ visual with French Montana.

Is it hot in here? Jennifer Lopez, 49, is on FIRE in her new music video with French Montana, 34. The two dropped their “Medicine” music video on April 7, and it was the best way to end the weekend. J.Lo delivered a series of insanely sexy looks in her new video, and the Jora Frantzis-directed clip might be her hottest yet.

In one scene, the songstress transforms into a fortune teller, and a fierce one at that. In a dress from Amato and Jimmy Choo boots, J. Lo looked like an angel in all white. She also rocked massive statement earrings from Alison Lou. In another, she rocked a black David Koma gown with an insanely high slit, showing off her toned legs. The “Medicine” music video was practically a high-fashion runway show, with her steamy dance moves included!

This isn’t the first time that J. Lo has teamed up with French. She hit the studio with the “Unforgettable” hit-maker back in 2014 for the sultry track, “I Luh Ya Papi.” The two stars even teamed up for a video for the song, where J. Lo hit the high seas and danced on a boat in a skintight outfit. Together, these two always bring the heat. Watch their new video above!