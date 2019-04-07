Alex Rodriguez Shares Video Of Jennifer Lopez Twerking To Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Remix

Before showing off her popping & locking dance moves, Jennifer Lopez told an enthusiastic Alex Rodriguez, ‘Oh, yeah, you know it’s coming.’

Jennifer Lopez, 49, showed off her “money moves” to fiance Alex Rodriguez, 43, and he was very here for it. Taking to Instagram, the Yankees legend shared a video of J.Lo dancing to a remix of Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” and showing off part of her choreography for her upcoming “It’s My Party” tour. Before popping and locking in the video, Lopez tells A-Rod, “Oh, yeah, you know it’s coming.” The whole video culminates in her booty-shaking, and based on Alex’s frequent “Oohs” in the background, he seemed to enjoy her impromptu rehearsal.

We reported earlier how J.Lo opened up in an an interview on the Morning Mashup on SiriusXM Hits 1 on April 2 about how although she knew A-Rod was the one, she was still hesitant about getting hitched again. “[I was] very wary after everything that I’ve been through,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know, maybe yes, maybe no. I really love him, I like him.’ Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon — so it almost made me a little like, ‘Hey, wait, what’s happening here? Let me just wait a second.’”

J.Lo is additionally excited for her tour because not only will Alex join her for certain performances, as his work schedule allows, but her kids, 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, will also be touring with her too. “Because it’s the summer, Jennifer’s kids will be able to be with her more, so the fact that it’s also her birthday made everything sync,” a source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Alex works during the season and will join her as much as he can with her kids too,” our source added. “They love being together with all the kids. It’s when they’re happiest.”